Pinion has 21 as Arkansas State knocks off UL Monroe 94-67

MONROE, La. (AP) — Joseph Pinion scored 21 points as Arkansas State beat UL Monroe 94-67 on Friday.

Pinion added three steals for the Red Wolves (22-9, 13-5 Sun Belt Conference). Taryn Todd scored 14 points while going 6 of 12 (2 for 5 from 3-point range). Izaiyah Nelson had 13 points and finished 6 of 15 from the field.

The Warhawks (7-24, 3-15) were led by Tyreese Watson, who posted 19 points and seven assists. Makai Willis added 14 points and 14 rebounds for UL Monroe. Micah Caster had 13 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press