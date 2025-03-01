Roxburgh scores 16 as Manhattan knocks off Canisius 77-72

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Fraser Roxburgh had 16 points in Manhattan’s 77-72 victory against Canisius on Friday.

Roxburgh added five rebounds for the Jaspers (14-12, 9-8 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Shaquil Bender scored 15 points and added nine rebounds. Will Sydnor shot 6 of 9 from the field and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points, while adding eight rebounds.

The Golden Griffins (3-25, 3-14) were led in scoring by Dylan Godfrey, who finished with 21 points and two blocks. Paul McMillan IV added 21 points and four assists for Canisius. Tana Kopa also had 18 points and six rebounds.

Both teams play on Sunday. Manhattan visits Niagara and Canisius hosts Iona.

By The Associated Press