Sacred Heart upsets Marist 67-54, knock Red Foxes out of a share of first in the MAAC

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Bryce Johnson scored 22 points as Sacred Heart upset Marist 67-54 on Friday, knocking the Red Foxes out of a tie with Quinnipiac atop the Metro-Atlantic Athletic Conference.

Johnson added seven rebounds and three steals for the Pioneers (13-15, 9-8 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Tanner Thomas added 16 points while shooting 6 for 14, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc while they also had eight rebounds. Nyle Ralph-Beyer had nine points and went 3 of 8 from the field (1 for 4 from 3-point range).

Josh Pascarelli led the Red Foxes (20-6, 13-4) in scoring, finishing with 18 points. Jadin Collins added 15 points and seven rebounds for Marist. Tarik Watson also recorded five points.

These two teams both play Sunday. Sacred Heart hosts Fairfield and Marist hosts Saint Peter’s.

