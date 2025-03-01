Noard scores 19, Cornell knocks off Pennsylvania 90-62

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Cooper Noard scored 19 points as Cornell beat Pennsylvania 90-62 on Friday to join a three-way tie for second place in the Ivy League with two games left in the regular season.

After Yale knocked off Dartmouth Friday, the Big Green, Cornell and Princeton all are tied with 7-5 conference records, five games back of the Bulldogs. The top four teams advance to the Ivy League tournament.

Noard went 7 of 12 from the field (4 for 8 from 3-point range) for the Big Red (15-10, 7-5 Ivy League). Jake Fiegen shot 5 for 8 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to add 16 points. Nazir Williams had 11 points and shot 4 for 6, including 3 for 3 from beyond the arc.

Sam Brown finished with 19 points and two steals for the Quakers (7-18, 3-9). Pennsylvania also got 17 points and 12 rebounds from Nick Spinoso. Ethan Roberts had 10 points.

Cornell plays Sunday against Princeton at home, and Pennsylvania visits Columbia on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press