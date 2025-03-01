Lee’s 21 help Princeton take down Columbia 73-68

NEW YORK (AP) — Xaivian Lee’s 21 points helped Princeton defeat Columbia 73-68 Friday.

After Yale knocked off Dartmouth Friday night, there is a three-way tie for second place in the Ivy League with two games remaining in the regular season. Princeton, Cornell and Dartmouth all are 7-5 in conference, five games back of unbeaten Yale. The top four teams at the end of the regular season advance to the conference tournament.

Lee had nine rebounds and five assists for the Tigers (18-9, 7-5 Ivy League). Blake Peters added 18 points while shooting 6 for 13, including 5 for 10 from beyond the arc while they also had six rebounds. Caden Pierce had 14 points and shot 4 of 13 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line.

Zine Eddine Bedri led the Lions (12-13, 1-11) in scoring, finishing with 16 points. Avery Brown added 12 points for Columbia. Kenny Noland also had 12 points and two steals.

Up next for Princeton is a matchup Sunday with Cornell on the road. Columbia hosts Pennsylvania on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press