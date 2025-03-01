Njie hits gamewinner with :03 left as Iona defeats Niagara 65-63

LEWISTON, N.Y. (AP) — Dejour Reaves’ 23 points and Adam Njie hit the game-winning jumper with three seconds left to lift Iona past Niagara 65-63 on Friday.

Reaves shot 10 for 17, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc for the Gaels (13-16, 10-8 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Njie scored 13 points while going 6 of 11 from the field and added eight assists. Yaphet Moundi shot 3 of 6 from the field and 1 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with seven points.

Josiah Davis finished with 18 points for the Purple Eagles (10-18, 5-12). Jaeden Marshall added 12 points for Niagara. Justin Page also recorded nine points, four assists and two steals.

Both teams next play Sunday. Iona visits Canisius and Niagara plays Manhattan at home.

___

By The Associated Press