Mbeng scores 21 and Yale beats Dartmouth 72-67 to pick up its 13th straight win

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Bez Mbeng scored 21 points and Yale beat Dartmouth 72-67 on Friday night to pick up its 13th straight win.

Yale (19-6, 12-0 Ivy League) is riding the longest active winning streak in the nation at 13.

Mbeng also added 12 rebounds and five assists for the Bulldogs. Nick Townsend scored 16 points and added 12 rebounds. John Poulakidas had 13 points and shot 5 for 17, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc.

The Big Green (13-12, 7-5) were led by Ryan Cornish, who recorded 28 points and two steals. Brandon Mitchell-Day added 22 points for Dartmouth. Jackson Munro also put up 10 points and six rebounds.

Yale has two games remaining in the regular season, with hopes of a perfect league season. The Bulldogs play Harvard on Saturday followed by a game at Brown on March 8.

Dartmouth hosts Brown on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press