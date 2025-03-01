Brown earns 59-52 win over Harvard

BOSTON (AP) — Aaron Cooley had 14 points in Brown’s 59-52 win against Harvard on Friday.

Cooley shot 6 for 11 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Bears (14-11, 6-6 Ivy League). Landon Lewis added nine points while going 2 of 8 and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line while he also had six rebounds. Kino Lilly Jr. shot 4 for 14, including 1 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with nine points.

Robert Hinton and Evan Nelson led the way for the Crimson (10-15, 5-7) with 10 points apiece. Chandler Pigge had nine points and nine rebounds.

Both teams play on Saturday. Brown visits Dartmouth and Harvard hosts Yale.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press