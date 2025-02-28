UC Riverside defeats Hawaii 82-76

HONOLULU (AP) — Barrington Hargress’ 25 points helped UC Riverside defeat Hawaii 82-76 on Thursday night.

Hargress shot 9 of 19 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 7 from the free-throw line for the Highlanders (19-11, 12-6 Big West Conference). Isaiah Moses added 14 points while shooting 4 for 11 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line while they also had seven rebounds. Kaleb Smith shot 5 for 10, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

The Rainbow Warriors (14-14, 6-11) were led in scoring by Gytis Nemeiksa, who finished with 17 points. Ryan Rapp added 16 points for Hawaii. Aaron Hunkin-Claytor had 11 points, five assists and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press