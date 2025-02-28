Jones scores 37, hits jumper at buzzer; Cal State Bakersfield beats Long Beach St. 88-87 in OT

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Jemel Jones scored 37 points, including a contested jumper at the buzzer, as Cal State Bakersfield beat Long Beach State 88-87 in overtime on Thursday.

Marvin McGhee IV had his layup attempt blocked by Derrick Michael Xzavierro but the ball went out of bounds off Long Beach State and the Roadrunners retained possession. Kadar Waller, with 2.7 seconds left, through an inbounds pass from the baseline to the right elbow where Jones caught the ball, spun inside and hit the winner over two defenders.

Jones added five rebounds for the Roadrunners (13-17, 7-11 Big West Conference). Corey Stephenson scored 15 points, shooting 4 for 14 (3 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line. Waller shot 2 of 2 from the field and 3 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with eight points.

TJ Wainwright finished with 22 points for the Beach (7-22, 3-14). Devin Askew added 19 points, eight assists and two steals for Long Beach State. Andrew Nagy also had 14 points. The loss was the Beach’s 12th straight.

Long Beach State was eliminated from contention for the Big West Tournament, which begins March 12 in Henderson, Nevada. The top eight teams qualify.

