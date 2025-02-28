Erikstrup scores 23, Washington State beats San Diego 93-86

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Dane Erikstrup had 23 points in Washington State’s 93-86 win over San Diego on Thursday.

Erikstrup shot 8 for 10 (4 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Cougars (17-13, 7-10 West Coast Conference). Ethan Price scored 17 points while shooting 6 for 14 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line and added seven rebounds. LeJuan Watts had 13 points and shot 5 of 7 from the field and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line.

Santiago Trouet helped lead the Toreros (4-26, 1-16), finishing with 21 points and three steals. Tony Duckett added 21 points and five steals for San Diego. Steven Jamerson II also put up 13 points and 11 rebounds. The loss was the Toreros’ 16th straight.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Washington State visits Pepperdine and San Diego plays Portland at home.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press