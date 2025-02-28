Johnson’s 16 lead Portland State over Montana State 69-52

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Isaiah Johnson had 16 points in Portland State’s 69-52 victory against Montana State on Thursday.

Johnson shot 7 of 13 from the field and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Vikings (17-12, 9-7 Big Sky Conference). Tre-Vaughn Minott scored 12 points and added 17 rebounds. Terri Miller Jr. had 12 points and finished 6 of 9 from the field.

The Bobcats (12-17, 7-9) were led in scoring by Brandon Walker, who finished with 15 points and seven rebounds. Patrick McMahon added eight points for Montana State. Max Agbonkpolo had eight points.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Saturday. Portland State hosts Montana and Montana State travels to play Sacramento State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press