Whitney’s 18 lead Montana over Sacramento State 60-54

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Brandon Whitney’s 18 points helped Big Sky Conference leader Montana defeat Sacramento State 60-54 on Thursday.

Whitney shot 5 of 6 from the field and 8 of 8 from the free-throw line for the Grizzlies (21-8, 14-2 Big Sky Conference). Te’Jon Sawyer shot 4 of 6 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to add 12 points. Joe Pridgen had 11 points and shot 5 of 6 from the field. It was the 10th victory in a row for the Grizzlies.

The Hornets (7-22, 3-13) were led in scoring by Jacob Holt, who finished with 16 points, nine rebounds and two steals. EJ Neal added 11 points and two blocks for Sacramento State. Emil Skytta finished with eight points.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Saturday. Montana visits Portland State and Sacramento State hosts Montana State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press