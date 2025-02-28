Tew scores 16, Weber State downs Eastern Washington 66-64

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Alex Tew scored 16 points, including a tip-in at the buzzer off an inbounds pass, as Weber State beat Eastern Washington 66-64 on Thursday night.

Blaise Threatt’s shot was blocked by Angelo Winkel but Weber State maintained possession when the ball went out off the Eagles with 0.4 seconds left. Threatt threw an inbounds pass from the baseline over the defense to the opposite block where the 6-foot-11 Tew — being face-guarded by the 6-8 Winkel — jumped and tipped in the winning shot.

Tew added three steals for the Wildcats (11-19, 5-11 Big Sky Conference). Threatt added 14 points while shooting 4 of 12 from the field and 6 for 8 from the line while they also had five rebounds and seven assists. Trevor Henning shot 5 of 8 from the field and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

The Eagles (10-19, 6-10) were led in scoring by Sebastian Hartmann, who finished with 16 points and eight rebounds. Eastern Washington also got 13 points and six rebounds from Emmett Marquardt. Nic McClain also put up 10 points, six assists and three steals.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Weber State visits Idaho and Eastern Washington plays Idaho State at home.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press