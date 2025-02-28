Noel and Huibregtse score 20 points apiece, Wright State defeats Cleveland State 82-76

FAIRBORN, Ohio (AP) — Brandon Noel and Alex Huibregtse scored 20 points apiece to lead Wright State over Cleveland State 82-76 on Thursday.

Noel also contributed nine rebounds for the Raiders (14-16, 8-11 Horizon League). Huibregtse shot 6 for 9 from 3-point range. Solomon Callaghan finished with 14 points.

The Vikings (19-11, 13-6) were led by Dylan Arnett, who recorded 20 points, eight rebounds and two blocks. Tevin Smith added 15 points for Cleveland State. Je’Shawn Stevenson also put up 12 points and three steals.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Saturday. Wright State visits IU Indianapolis and Cleveland State hosts Purdue Fort Wayne.

___

By The Associated Press