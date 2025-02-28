Western Kentucky defeats UTEP 80-73

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Tyrone Marshall’s 16 points helped Western Kentucky defeat UTEP 80-73 on Thursday night.

Marshall added nine rebounds for the Hilltoppers (16-12, 7-8 Conference USA). Don McHenry scored 15 points and added five rebounds. Braxton Bayless had 14 points and shot 5 of 9 from the field and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line.

David Terrell Jr. led the way for the Miners (17-11, 7-8) with 14 points, eight rebounds, five assists and three steals. UTEP also got 14 points from Devon Barnes. Kevin Kalu also put up 13 points and seven rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press