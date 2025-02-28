Harrison scores 19 as Grand Canyon takes down UT Arlington 85-71

PHOENIX (AP) — Rayshon Harrison scored 19 points as Grand Canyon beat UT Arlington 85-71 on Thursday night.

Harrison added six assists and three steals for the Antelopes (21-6, 11-2 Western Athletic Conference). Collin Moore scored 16 points while going 6 of 12 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and added seven assists and six steals. Caleb Shaw went 6 of 6 from the field (3 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 15 points.

The Mavericks (13-15, 6-8) were led by Jaden Wells, who posted 19 points. Brody Robinson added 11 points and seven assists for UT Arlington. Lance Ware finished with 10 points, 17 rebounds and two blocks.

Grand Canyon is in second place, a game back of Utah Valley, and has three games remaining in the regular season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press