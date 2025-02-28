Eastern Illinois defeats Little Rock 71-60

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Nakyel Shelton had 25 points in Eastern Illinois’ 71-60 win against Little Rock on Thursday night.

Shelton added four steals for the Panthers (11-19, 7-12 Ohio Valley Conference). Artese Stapleton scored 23 points while going 8 of 11 and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line and added five rebounds and four steals. Kooper Jacobi had 12 points and shot 5 of 13 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 1 for 4 from the line.

The Trojans (18-12, 12-7) were led in scoring by Jordan Jefferson, who finished with 15 points and three steals. Mwani Wilkinson added 13 points, eight rebounds and three blocks for Little Rock. Johnathan Lawson also had 12 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press