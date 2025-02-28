Deveaux puts up 29 in Western Illinois’ 82-69 victory against Tennessee Tech

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Trey Deveaux scored 29 points as Western Illinois beat Tennessee Tech 82-69 on Thursday night.

Deveaux added six rebounds for the Leathernecks (12-19, 6-14 Ohio Valley Conference). Julius Rollins added 17 points while shooting 7 for 13, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc while he also had five rebounds. Ryan Myers had 16 points and went 6 of 12 from the field (4 for 8 from 3-point range).

Jaylon Johnson led the way for the Golden Eagles (15-15, 10-9) with 31 points and eight 3-pointers. Daniel Egbuniwe added 12 points, eight rebounds and two steals for Tennessee Tech. Rodney Johnson Jr. also put up 11 points.

Tennessee Tech hosts Lindenwood in its next matchup on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press