Cluff scores 22 as South Dakota State beats Oral Roberts 77-69

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Oscar Cluff had 22 points, 12 rebounds and five assists to lead South Dakota State over Oral Roberts 77-69 on Thursday night.

Kalen Garry’s 3-pointer stretched South Dakota State’s lead to 72-67 with 2:18 left before the Jackrabbits sealed it from the foul line.

Joe Sayler added 12 points and Jaden Jackson had 11 for the Jackrabbits (20-10, 11-4 Summit League), who remains tied with St. Thomas-Minnesota and a game back of league leading Omaha.

Issac McBride led the way for the Golden Eagles (7-21, 3-12) with 23 points. Sam Alajiki added 18 points and eight rebounds for Oral Roberts. Jalen Miller had 11 points.

There were 14 lead changes and nine ties.

South Dakota State visits Denver and Oral Roberts visits Omaha on Saturday in regular-season finales.

