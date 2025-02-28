Barnstable’s 25 help St. Thomas (MN) knock off North Dakota 86-71

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Miles Barnstable scored 25 points as St. Thomas (MN) beat North Dakota 86-71 on Thursday night.

Barnstable shot 9 for 12 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Tommies (21-9, 11-4 Summit League). Carter Bjerke scored 17 points while going 6 of 10 (3 for 6 from 3-point range). Ben Oosterbaan shot 3 of 6 from the field and 4 for 7 from the foul line to finish with 10 points.

Mambourou Mara led the way for the Fightin’ Hawks (11-19, 5-10) with 18 points. Deng Mayar added 13 points for North Dakota. Mier Panoam had 11 points, seven rebounds, six assists and two blocks.

St. Thomas — which is tied with South Dakota State for second in the Summit League, a game behind Omaha — plays host to Kansas City in the regular season finale on Saturday and North Dakota visits South Dakota.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press