Florida International beats Kennesaw State 76-61

MIAMI (AP) — Dashon Gittens and Asim Jones each scored 15 points as Florida International beat Kennesaw State 76-61 on Thursday night.

Gittens shot 3 for 8 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 9 of 9 from the free-throw line for the Panthers (9-19, 3-12 Conference USA). Jones shot 3 of 5 from the field and 8 of 10 from the free-throw line. Jayden Brewer shot 3 of 7 from the field and 7 of 10 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

Adrian Wooley led the Owls (16-13, 8-8) in scoring, finishing with 20 points. Kennesaw State also got 14 points from Simeon Cottle. Ricardo Wright finished with 10 points.

Florida International took the lead with 13 minutes remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. Ashton Williamson led his team in scoring with nine points in the first half to help put them up 34-24 at the break. Florida International extended its lead to 45-33 during the second half, fueled by a 7-0 scoring run. Jones scored a team-high 12 points in the second half.

Florida International next plays Saturday against Jacksonville State at home. Kennesaw State will visit Liberty on Sunday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press