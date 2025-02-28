Charleston takes down Delaware 94-84 for coach Chris Mack’s 300th career victory.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Ante Brzovic scored 27 points on 11-of-13 shooting as Charleston beat Delaware 94-84 on Thursday night for coach Chris Mack’s 300th career victory.

Brzovic added eight rebounds for the Cougars (22-8, 12-5 Coastal Athletic Association). CJ Fulton added a season-high 20 points, going 6 of 8 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and 6 for 8 from the line while he also had 10 assists. Lazar Djokovic shot 4 of 5 from the field and 7 for 10 from the line to finish with 15 points.

John Camden led the Fighting Blue Hens (12-18, 5-12) in scoring, finishing with 31 points and 10 rebounds. Izaiah Pasha added 17 points and five assists for Delaware. Cavan Reilly finished with 16 points and two steals.

Charleston took the lead with 19:43 left in the first half and did not give it up. Brzovic led his team in scoring with nine points in the first half to help put them ahead 43-34 at the break. Brzovic scored 18 points down the stretch in the second half.

Both teams next play Saturday. Charleston hosts Campbell and Delaware takes on UNC Wilmington on the road.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press