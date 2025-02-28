Cloudy
61.7 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Day
Sponsored By:

Bashir makes 8 3s, scores 29 points as Monmouth downs Elon 79-76

By AP News

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Abdi Bashir Jr.’s 29 points including eight 3-pointers off of the bench led Monmouth to a 79-76 victory against Elon on Thursday night.

Bashir shot 9 for 18 (8 for 16 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Hawks (12-18, 10-7 Coastal Athletic Association). Cornelius Robinson Jr. scored 21 points and added eight rebounds. Jaret Valencia shot 3 of 4 from the field and 9 of 12 from the free-throw line to finish with 17 points.

TK Simpkins finished with 22 points and five assists for the Phoenix (17-13, 8-9). Elon also got 20 points from Sam Sherry. Brayden Crump also had 13 points.

Bashir’s 17-point second half helped Monmouth close out the three-point victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 