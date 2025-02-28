Luster and Stony Brook defeat Hofstra 59-56

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — CJ Luster II scored 19 points, Andre Snoddy added a go-ahead dunk with 13 seconds left and Stony Brook closed on an 8-0 run to knock off Hofstra 59-56 on Thursday night.

Luster went 7 of 18 from the field (5 for 9 from 3-point range) for the Seawolves (7-23, 3-14 Coastal Athletic Association). Collin O’Connor scored 17 points while shooting 6 for 10, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc and added five rebounds.

Jean Aranguren led the Pride (13-17, 5-12) in scoring, finishing with 17 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Hofstra also got 13 points, seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks from German Plotnikov. Cruz Davis had 11 points, four assists and two steals.

Stony Brook went into halftime ahead of Hofstra 31-26. Luster put up 13 points in the half. O’Connor scored a team-high eight points in the second half.

Both teams next play Saturday. Stony Brook hosts Elon and Hofstra plays North Carolina A&T at home.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press