Samford wins 95-83 over VMI behind 46 combined points from Holloway, Allenspach

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Collin Holloway scored 24 points and Riley Allenspach added a career-high 22 as Samford beat VMI 95-83 on Thursday night.

Holloway also added seven rebounds and three steals for the Bulldogs (22-8, 12-5 Southern Conference). Allenspach shot 9 of 16 from the field and 4 for 10 from the line and added eight rebounds. Trey Fort shot 5 for 12 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 17 points, while adding three steals.

Tan Yildizoglu led the Keydets (13-17, 7-10) in scoring, finishing with 23 points. Rickey Bradley, Jr. added 16 points and Augustinas Kiudulas had 14 points.

Both teams next play Saturday. Samford visits UNC Greensboro and VMI plays Chattanooga at home.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press