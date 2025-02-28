Robert Morris beats IU Indianapolis 82-68 to clinch a share of Horizon League regular-season title

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Josh Omojafo had 27 points and Robert Morris beat IU Indianapolis 82-68 on Thursday night to clinch at least a share of the Horizon League regular-season title.

Robert Morris (23-8, 15-5) has won seven straight.

Omojafo added seven rebounds for the Colonials. Kam Woods scored 21 points and added 11 rebounds. Alvaro Folgueiras shot 5 for 8 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

The Jaguars (9-21, 5-14) were led in scoring by Sean Craig and Jarvis Walker with 17 points apiece. Paul Zilinskas finished with 14 points.

IU Indianapolis hosts Wright State in its next matchup on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press