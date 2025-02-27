Degenhart’s 21 lead Boise State past Utah State 82-65

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Tyson Degenhart scored 16 of 21 points in the second half and Boise State beat Utah State 82-65 on Wednesday.

Degenhart shot 7 for 13 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Broncos (20-8, 12-5 Mountain West Conference). Andrew Meadow scored 17 points while going 5 of 9 from the floor, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and 4 for 5 from the line and added five rebounds. Alvaro Cardenas shot 3 of 9 from the field, including 3 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 7 for 8 from the line to finish with 16 points.

The Aggies (24-5, 14-4) were led by Mason Falslev, who recorded 19 points. Utah State also got 11 points from Deyton Albury. Ian Martinez also had 10 points.

Boise State took the lead with 3:29 left in the first half and did not give it up.

Both teams next play Saturday. Boise State visits Fresno State and Utah State goes on the road to play Colorado State.

