Arkansas tops Texas in OT despite Johnson’s 39 that breaks Durant’s freshman Texas single-game mark

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Zvonimir Ivisic and Johnell Davis combined for 14 of Arkansas’ 17 overtime points and the Razorbacks survived Tre Johnson’s record-setting 39-point performance for an 86-81 win on Wednesday night.

Johnson made 14 of 28 shots, including 7 of 11 from the arc in breaking Kevin Durant’s freshman single-game program record of 37 points. Johnson scored 17 points in the second half to bring the Longhorns back from a 14-point deficit and all 12 of their overtime points.

Ivisic scored 18 points, D.J. Wagner added 16, Davis 14 and Trevon Brazile and Karter Knox 12 each for the Razorbacks (17-11, 6-9).

Arthur Kaluma added 13 points plus 12 rebounds and Shedrick had 12 points for the Longhorns (16-12, 5-10).

Zvonimir scored the Razorbacks’ first six points of overtime, including two free throws that put them up for good. Davis made two free throws with 14.6 seconds left for a four-point lead but Johnson scored his final bucket seven seconds later. The game wasn’t sealed until Kadin Kendrick was called for a flagrant-one by grabbing Jonas Aidoo’s jersey on the inbounds and Aidoo sank two free throws.

A straightaway 3-pointer from Wagner put the Razorbacks up by 14, their largest lead, midway through the second half. Johnson rallied the Longhorns and his bucket with 1:11 to go gave Texas its first lead since 7-6. Wagner sank 1 of 2 free throws to tie with eight seconds left and Johnson missed at the buzzer.

Arkansas swept the season series having defeated Texas 78-70 on Feb. 5.

Texas plays at LSU and Arkansas is at South Carolina in games Saturday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball