Oweh scores 28 points, hits winner against former team as No. 17 Kentucky tops Oklahoma 83-82

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Otega Oweh scored a career-high 28 points and banked in an off-balance floater with six seconds remaining for the winner against his former team as No. 17 Kentucky beat Oklahoma 83-82 on Wednesday night.

Oweh was booed loudly during introductions and throughout the game. At one point, Oklahoma students chanted “He’s a traitor” while Oweh stood at the free-throw line. It didn’t matter — the guard scored Kentucky’s final 18 points.

Oklahoma went for the win after Oweh’s shot, but Kentucky’s Brandon Garrison blocked Jeremiah Fears’ floater. Garrison, an Oklahoma State transfer from Oklahoma City, had 12 points and three blocks for the Wildcats (19-9, 8-7 Southeastern Conference).

Jalon Moore scored 20 points and Fears added 18 points and eight rebounds for the Sooners (17-11, 4-11).

Oklahoma led briefly late in the first half before Kentucky closed strong to take a 43-41 advantage at the break.

Garrison scored on a drive to put Kentucky ahead 52-44 early in the second half.

A 3-pointer by Oklahoma’s Kobe Elvis tied the score at 60 with just over 12 minutes to play. A layup by Fears put the Sooners up 64-63 and got the crowd riled up, and the game was close the rest of the way.

Takeaways

Kentucky: Oweh showed he can take over a game against a quality opponent. Oklahoma was coming off a win over a ranked Mississippi State squad and has victories over Michigan, Louisville, Arizona and Vanderbilt this season.

Oklahoma: The Sooners had 15 turnovers. They just needed to play a slightly cleaner game. It was a tough loss for a team that is on the NCAA Tournament bubble.

Key moment

Garrison’s block. Fears is usually good at drawing fouls when he maneuvers to the basket, but the 6-foot-10 Garrison was disciplined.

Key stat

Kentucky outscored Oklahoma 18-12 from the line.

Up next

Kentucky hosts No. 1 Auburn on Saturday. Oklahoma visits Ole Miss on Saturday.

By CLIFF BRUNT

AP Sports Writer