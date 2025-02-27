Nelson’s 30 lead Arkansas State over Louisiana 83-64

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Izaiyah Nelson scored 30 points as Arkansas State beat Louisiana 83-64 on Wednesday night.

Nelson added 21 rebounds for the Red Wolves (21-9, 12-5 Sun Belt Conference). Taryn Todd scored 12 points while going 2 of 5 and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line and added five rebounds. Dyondre Dominguez shot 3 for 10 (0 for 6 from 3-point range) and 5 of 8 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points.

The Ragin’ Cajuns (11-19, 8-9) were led by Mostapha El Moutaouakkil, who posted 15 points and two steals. Louisiana also got 11 points, six rebounds and two steals from Kentrell Garnett.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Friday to close out the regular season. Arkansas State, which is tied for second place with South Alabama and Troy one game behind James Madison, visits UL Monroe and Louisiana visits South Alabama.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press