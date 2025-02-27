Kalkbrenner scores 25, Creighton downs DePaul 75-65

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Ryan Kalkbrenner’s 25 points helped Creighton defeat DePaul 75-65 on Wednesday night.

Kalkbrenner also had 13 rebounds for the Bluejays (20-8, 13-4 Big East Conference). Steven Ashworth scored 16 points and added six assists. Fedor Zugic had nine points and shot 3 for 7 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line.

Isaiah Rivera led the Blue Demons (11-18, 2-16) in scoring, finishing with 18 points and eight rebounds. CJ Gunn added 14 points and six rebounds for DePaul. Layden Blocker also recorded 11 points. The loss was the Blue Demons’ sixth straight.

Creighton took the lead with 7:29 left in the first half and never looked back. Kalkbrenner led his team in scoring with 12 points in the first half to help put them ahead 36-32 at the break. Creighton turned a five-point second-half lead into a 20-point advantage with a 15-0 run to make it a 65-45 lead with 8:23 left in the half.

Creighton plays Saturday against Xavier on the road, and DePaul visits Providence on Wednesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

