Hannah puts up 22, Bradley downs Valparaiso 76-65

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Darius Hannah scored 22 points as Bradley beat Valparaiso 76-65 on Wednesday night.

Hannah also contributed nine rebounds for the Braves (23-7, 14-5 Missouri Valley Conference). Duke Deen scored 19 points while going 7 of 10 (5 for 8 from 3-point range) and added six rebounds and three steals. Zek Montgomery finished with 12 points.

Cooper Schwieger finished with 21 points and two blocks for the Beacons (13-17, 6-13). All Wright added 17 points for Valparaiso. Tyler Schmidt had 11 points and two blocks.

Hannah scored 10 points in the first half and Bradley went into halftime trailing 29-28. Deen scored 19 points in the second half to help lead Bradley to an 11-point victory.

Both teams finish the regular season on Sunday. Bradley hosts Northern Iowa and Valparaiso travels to play UIC.

