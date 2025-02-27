Maryland-Eastern Shore beats North Carolina Central 68-59

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (AP) — Evan Johnson’s 19 points helped Maryland-Eastern Shore defeat North Carolina Central 68-59 on Wednesday night.

Johnson shot 4 for 14 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 10 of 10 from the free-throw line for the Hawks (5-22, 1-10 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Ketron Shaw added 16 points while going 7 of 11 and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line and had 12 rebounds and six assists. Cardell Bailey had 14 points and shot 5 for 9 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line. The Hawks snapped an 11-game skid.

Perry Smith Jr. led the Eagles (11-17, 4-7) in scoring, finishing with 18 points and eight rebounds. Po’Boigh King added 15 points and two steals for North Carolina Central. Jaqai Murray had eight points and six rebounds.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Maryland-Eastern Shore hosts Morgan State and North Carolina Central plays Howard at home.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press