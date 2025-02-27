White’s 20 lead North Dakota State over South Dakota 82-78

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Jacari White had 20 points and North Dakota State closed its regular season with an 82-78 win over South Dakota on Wednesday night.

White shot 5 for 13 (2 for 7 from 3-point range) and 8 of 10 from the free-throw line for the Bison (21-10, 10-6 Summit League). Tajavis Miller scored 19 points and added six rebounds. Darik Dissette shot 6 of 10 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line to finish with 16 points, while adding 13 rebounds.

Chase Forte led the way for the Coyotes (17-13, 8-7) with 21 points and six rebounds. Isaac Bruns added 17 points. Paul Bruns also had 14 points, 11 rebounds and two steals.

South Dakota hosts North Dakota in its next matchup on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press