Lundblade scores 22, Belmont defeats Missouri State 74-65

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Tyler Lundblade had 22 points in Belmont’s 74-65 win against Missouri State on Wednesday night.

Lundblade shot 8 for 12, including 6 for 9 from beyond the arc for the Bruins (20-10, 12-7 Missouri Valley Conference). Sam Orme shot 5 of 7 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line to add 15 points. Jonathan Pierre went 5 of 12 from the field (3 for 9 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points.

Dez White finished with 20 points for the Bears (9-21, 2-17). Vincent Brady II added 18 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals for Missouri State. Michael Osei-Bonsu also had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Belmont took the lead with 13:34 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. Orme led his team in scoring with eight points in the first half to help put them ahead 34-24 at the break. Lundblade scored 15 points in the second half.

Both teams next play Sunday. Belmont hosts Murray State and Missouri State goes on the road to play Drake.

By The Associated Press