Blanton scores 24 as Eastern Kentucky defeats North Florida 86-81

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Devontae Blanton’s 24 points helped Eastern Kentucky defeat North Florida 86-81 on Wednesday night to close the regular season.

Blanton shot 11 of 20 from the field and 1 for 3 from the line for the Colonels (18-13, 12-6 Atlantic Sun Conference). Montavious Myrick scored 15 points while going 5 of 7 and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line and added six rebounds. Jordan Crawford shot 5 for 9, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points, while adding five steals.

The Ospreys (15-16, 8-10) were led by Josh Harris, who posted 19 points and 10 rebounds. Jasai Miles added 18 points and Liam Murphy had 14 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press