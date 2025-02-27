Munson’s 17 help Jacksonville beat Stetson 79-72

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Kendall Munson’s 17 points helped Jacksonville defeat Stetson 79-72 on Wednesday night.

Munson added eight rebounds for the Dolphins (18-12, 12-6 Atlantic Sun Conference). Chris Arias scored 14 points, going 5 of 10 (4 for 7 from 3-point range). Jakari Spence shot 2 of 6 from the field and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points.

Jamie Phillips Jr. helped lead the way for the Hatters (8-23, 6-12) with 20 points, six rebounds and two steals. Mehki added 20 points, six rebounds and three steals for Stetson. Josh Massey also had 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press