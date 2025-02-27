Woodward has 14, Colgate downs Holy Cross 81-73

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Jeff Woodward had 14 points and 13 rebounds as Colgate beat Holy Cross 81-73 on Wednesday night.

Woodward also contributed five assists for the Raiders (13-17, 10-7 Patriot League). Jalen Cox added 13 points while shooting 5 of 9 from the field and 3 for 5 from the line while he also had eight rebounds and four steals. Chandler Baker had 11 points and went 5 of 10 from the field (1 for 4 from 3-point range).

The Crusaders (13-17, 5-12) were led by Joe Nugent, who posted 21 points. Gabe Warren added 18 points. Jaiden Feroah finished with 11 points, nine rebounds, two steals and two blocks.

Colgate took a 28-23 lead in the first half with an 11-0 run. Led by 10 first-half points from Woodward, Colgate carried a 37-36 lead into the break. Nicolas Louis-Jacques scored 10 second-half points and Colgate secured the victory after a second half that featured six lead changes.

Both teams next play Saturday. Colgate hosts American and Holy Cross takes on Bucknell at home.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press