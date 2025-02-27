Lampkin, Starling, Davis lead Syracuse to 74-60 win over N.C. State

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Eddie Lampkin Jr. had 14 points and 15 rebounds, J.J. Starling and Jyare Davis supplied second-half offense and Syracuse never trailed in beating N.C. State 74-60 on Wednesday night.

Six-foot-11 Lampkin collected his 12th double-double this season and the Orange (12-16, 6-11 ACC) outscored the Wolfpack 46-22 in the paint while shooting 58% overall. Starling scored 15 of his 17 points in the second half when Davis had 10 of his 15 and the Orange shot 72%.

Dontrez Styles scored all 17 of his points in the second half, including four 3-pointers, the only Wolfpack (11-17, 4-13) player to reach double figures. N.C. State shot 34%.

After trailing by as many as 18 earlier in the second half, Styles scored 11 points in a 13-3 run to get the Wolfpack within eight. Lampkin answered with a bucket and Starling had a 3-pointer and a jumper in the paint to rebuild the lead back to 15. The lead remained in double figures over the final eight minutes.

Syracuse shot 50% in the first half — 20% better than N.C. State — and never trailed in taking a 38-25 lead. Lampkin led the way with nine points and eight rebounds while three of the Wolfpack starters were scoreless and shot just 2 of 13 from the 3-point line. The Orange maintained a double-figures lead from the midpoint of the half, leading by as many as 16.

N.C. State plays at Georgia Tech and Syracuse travels to Virginia Tech for games on Saturday.

___

