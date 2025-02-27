Alexander’s 21 lead Boston University past Lehigh 79-68

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Kyrone Alexander scored 21 points as Boston University beat Lehigh 79-68 on Wednesday night.

Alexander added 10 rebounds and four steals for the Terriers (15-15, 9-8 Patriot League). Miles Brewster scored 14 points and added six rebounds. Malcolm Chimezie finished 6 of 8 from the floor to finish with 13 points.

Tyler Whitney-Sidney led the Mountain Hawks (10-18, 5-12) in scoring, finishing with 32 points. Nasir Whitlock added 24 points and two steals for Lehigh. Alfredo Addesa also had six points and two blocks.

Boston University took the lead with 19:31 left in the first half and never looked back. Alexander led the team in scoring with nine points in the first half to help build a 36-28 lead at the break. Boston University outscored Lehigh in the second half by three points, with Alexander scoring a team-high 12 points in the final half.

NEXT UP

Both teams play their regular-season finale on Saturday. Boston University hosts Lafayette and Lehigh travels to play Army.

The conference tournament begins on Tuesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press