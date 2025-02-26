Ike, Battle pace Gonzaga scoring in 95-76 win over Santa Clara

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Graham Ike scored 24 points on 11-for-13 shooting and Ryan Nembhard recorded a double-double and Gonzaga used the second half to pull away from Santa Clara for a 95-76 win on Tuesday night.

Khalif Battle scored 21 points, Nembhard scored 12 and distibuted a career-high 15 assists and Nolan Hickman scored 11 for Gonzaga (22-8, 13-4 WCC) which has won six of its last seven.

The Bulldogs shot 57.8% (37 of 64) despite 27.3% (6 for 22) shooting from 3-point range.

Tyeree Bryan scored 18 points, Carlos Stewart Jr. scored 14 points, Adama-Alpha Ball and reserve Camaron Tongue scored 11 apiece for Santa Clara (19-11, 11-6).

Nembhard made a pair of jumpshots and Hickman made one and the 6-0 run gave GU its first double-digit lead at 61-50 with 14:22 left. Ben Gregg made two foul shots with 4:52 left to make it 81-61.

Santa Clara built a 13-3 lead before Gonzaga regrouped and the Bulldogs led 44-42 at halftime.

Gonzaga hosts San Francisco on Saturday.

Santa Clara travels to face Pacific on Saturday.

