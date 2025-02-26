Evans’ 20 lead Colorado State past Air Force 77-55

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Kyan Evans scored 20 points as Colorado State beat Air Force 77-55 on Tuesday night.

Evans shot 7 for 11 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Rams (19-9, 13-4 Mountain West Conference). Jalen Lake scored 15 points, shooting 6 for 10, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc. Jaylen Crocker-Johnson shot 4 of 5 from the field and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

Ethan Taylor finished with 13 points for the Falcons (4-24, 1-16). Caleb Walker added 11 points and seven rebounds for Air Force. Luke Kearney had nine points and three steals.

Both teams next play Saturday. Colorado State hosts Utah State and Air Force plays New Mexico on the road.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press