Conerway scores 24, Troy takes down Texas State 74-69

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Tayton Conerway’s 24 points helped Troy defeat Texas State 74-69 on Tuesday night.

Conerway added five rebounds and five steals for the Trojans (19-10, 12-5 Sun Belt Conference). Myles Rigsby scored 15 points while shooting 2 of 4 from the field and 11 for 13 from the line and added five rebounds. Thomas Dowd, Jackson Fields and Victor Valdes each added eight points.

Tylan Pope finished with 25 points and two steals for the Bobcats (15-15, 8-9). Mark Drone added nine points and two steals for Texas State. Tyler Morgan had eight points, seven rebounds and two blocks.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Friday. Troy visits Southern Miss and Texas State hosts James Madison.

