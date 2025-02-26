James Madison defeats UL Monroe 85-79 to clinch share of Sun Belt regular-season crown

MONROE, La. (AP) — Mark Freeman scored 27 points and James Madison beat UL Monroe 85-79 on Tuesday night to clinch a share of Sun Belt regular-season crown.

The Dukes (20-10, 13-4) have won 10 straight game to reach 20 wins overall in Preston Spradlin’s first season.

Freeman shot 7 for 15 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 10 of 10 from the free-throw line for the Dukes (20-10, 13-4 Sun Belt Conference). Bryce Lindsay shot 7 for 16, including 6 for 11 from beyond the arc to add 20 points.

The Warhawks (7-23, 3-14) were led by Tyreese Watson, who recorded 26 points. UL Monroe also got 18 points from Jalen Bolden. Makai Willis also put up 14 points and 16 rebounds.

James Madison wraps up its regular season against Texas State on Friday, when UL Monroe hosts Arkansas State.

