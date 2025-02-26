White scores 17 as Georgia Southern defeats Appalachian State 61-59

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Nakavieon White scored 17 points as Georgia Southern beat Appalachian State 61-59 on Tuesday night.

Eren Banks gave Georgia Southern a 61-55 lead with 21 seconds left at the free-throw line.

White had six rebounds for the Eagles (15-15, 7-10 Sun Belt Conference). Eugene Brown III scored 13 points, shooting 5 for 7, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc.

CJ Huntley led the way for the Mountaineers (17-12, 10-7) with 23 points, 10 rebounds and two steals. Myles Tate added 14 points and six rebounds.

Both teams play again on Friday. Georgia Southern hosts Georgia State and Appalachian State travels to play Marshall.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press