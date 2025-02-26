Swope’s 23 lead Saint Louis past Davidson 57-56

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Isaiah Swope scored 23 points to lead Saint Louis and Robbie Avila made a game-winning layup with 4.3 seconds remaining as the Billikens knocked off Davidson 57-56 on Tuesday night.

Saint Louis trailed by 13 with 6:31 to play before closing on a 19-5 run.

Swope added five rebounds for the Billikens (16-12, 9-6 Atlantic 10 Conference). Avila scored 19 points while going 9 of 17 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and added seven rebounds. Gibson Jimerson had eight points and shot 3 for 13, including 2 for 10 from beyond the arc.

Connor Kochera led the Wildcats (16-12, 6-9) in scoring, finishing with 22 points and six rebounds. Reed Bailey added 14 points and five assists.

Swope scored 14 points in the first half and Saint Louis went into halftime trailing 27-18. Avila scored 17 second-half points.

Saint Louis’ next game is Saturday against Loyola Chicago at home. Davidson visits VCU on Friday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press