Clear
55.6 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Day
Sponsored By:

Chaikin scores 27 as Lafayette beats Army 81-65

By AP News

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Alex Chaikin scored 27 points as Lafayette beat Army 81-65 on Tuesday night.

Chaikin shot 7 of 16 from the field, including 4 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 9 for 11 from the line for the Leopards (12-18, 7-10 Patriot League). Andrew Phillips scored 14 points and added eight rebounds. Caleb Williams had 13 points and went 5 of 10 from the field (1 for 4 from 3-point range).

AJ Allenspach finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Black Knights (16-13, 10-7). Jalen Rucker added 14 points and two steals. Ryan Curry and Jacen Holloway each recorded 10 points.

Chaikin scored 11 points in the first half to help put the Leopard up 38-26 at the break. Lafayette extended its lead to 70-51 during the second half, fueled by a 12-0 run.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Lafayette visits Boston University and Army plays Lehigh at home.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 