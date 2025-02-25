Davion Bailey scores 25 to help Incarnate Word defeat Lamar 73-61

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Davion Bailey scored 25 points to lead Incarnate Word over Lamar 73-61 on Monday night.

Bailey shot 8 for 15 (6 for 10 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Cardinals (15-14, 8-10 Southland Conference). Jalin Anderson scored 14 points and added five rebounds and nine assists. Dylan Hayman went 5 of 13 from the field (2 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 12 points, while adding six assists.

Ja'Sean Jackson led the way for the Cardinals with 16 points. Adam Hamilton added nine points and nine rebounds. Andrew Holifield also scored nine.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press