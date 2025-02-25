Kolby Granger scores 21 as Texas Southern beats Arkansas-Pine Bluff 81-56

HOUSTON (AP) — Kolby Granger scored 21 points to help Texas Southern defeat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 81-56 on Monday night.

Granger added 11 rebounds for the Tigers (13-15, 10-5 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Kehlin Farooq scored 19 points and added six rebounds. Zaire Hayes added 16 points.

The Golden Lions (5-23, 2-13) were led by Kyle Brown, who recorded 13 points. Doctor Bradley added 11 points, seven rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks. Quentin Bolton Jr. had nine points.

By The Associated Press